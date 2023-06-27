NewsVideos
ABVP Members Protest The Law-And-Order Situation Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) cadres staged a protest against Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on June 27. The protest was staged outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. ABVP workers staged the protest over Delhi's law and order situation.

