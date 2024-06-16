हिन्दी
AC Ice Pack Jacket: AC jacket will drive away the heat!
Sonam
|
Updated:
Jun 16, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Follow Us
AC Ice Pack Jacket: A way to beat the heat amidst the scorching heat. Gurugram Police is trialling a special jacket which has fans attached to it. Know how this jacket work
