Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757992
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AC Ice Pack Jacket: AC jacket will drive away the heat!

Sonam|Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
AC Ice Pack Jacket: A way to beat the heat amidst the scorching heat. Gurugram Police is trialling a special jacket which has fans attached to it. Know how this jacket work

All Videos

Big meeting in Home Ministry regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon03:05
Big meeting in Home Ministry regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Delhi Water Crisis
Play Icon25:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Delhi Water Crisis
Boat collapses in Patna's Ganga River
Play Icon09:29
Boat collapses in Patna's Ganga River
PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 18th June
Play Icon02:13
PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 18th June
WCD sends notice to two members of JJB board
Play Icon00:54
WCD sends notice to two members of JJB board

Trending Videos

Big meeting in Home Ministry regarding Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:5
Big meeting in Home Ministry regarding Jammu and Kashmir
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Delhi Water Crisis
play icon25:22
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Delhi Water Crisis
Boat collapses in Patna's Ganga River
play icon9:29
Boat collapses in Patna's Ganga River
PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 18th June
play icon2:13
PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 18th June
WCD sends notice to two members of JJB board
play icon0:54
WCD sends notice to two members of JJB board