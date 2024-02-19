trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722914
Accident In Gwalior: Bike Rider Crushed By Tractor

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
In Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a deeply unfortunate incident unfolded as a bike rider met a fatal end, crushed under a tractor. The circumstances surrounding this tragic mishap are currently under investigation by authorities.

