According to health experts Telangana witnesses spike in seasonal diseases
Seasonal diseases have been increasing in Telangana for the past week, a health official said on August 27. Speaking to ANI, Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Government Fever Hospital said the endemic swine flu cases were reported in the state and the dengue cases are also increasing.
