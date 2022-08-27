According to health experts Telangana witnesses spike in seasonal diseases

Seasonal diseases have been increasing in Telangana for the past week, a health official said on August 27. Speaking to ANI, Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Government Fever Hospital said the endemic swine flu cases were reported in the state and the dengue cases are also increasing.

Aug 27, 2022

