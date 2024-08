videoDetails

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Mother-in-law of accused Sanjay Roy made big revelations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 11:52 PM IST

For the first time, the post-mortem report has come out in the case of the death of the lady doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. It contains evidence of how much brutality was inflicted on her before she was murdered. However, in the meantime, the mother-in-law of the accused Sanjay Roy has made many revelations while giving a big statement.