DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

Desi style burger outperformed foreign burgers. Now if someone asks you who is the king of burgers in India, then tell them the name of Pune Burger King. For the last 13 years, a case was going on between Burger King of America and Burger King of Pune regarding trademark. The verdict of which has come. Pune's Commercial Court has accepted that the Burger King trademark in India belongs to Burger King of Pune and not to the American company.