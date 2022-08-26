NewsVideos

According to Sonali Phogat's brother, the family is pleased with the investigation so far

After the unexpected death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who was famous for appearing on "Bigg Boss," her brother Rinku Dhaka said on August 26 that their family is happy with the investigation so far. In an interview with ANI, Rinku Dhaka stated, "The family members will decide whether or not we seek a CBI probe into her death after the last rites are performed. We are certain that a murder occurred. We are pleased with the investigation thus far.

Aug 26, 2022
