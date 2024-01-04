trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705998
Accused Abhijeet makes huge claim in Divya Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Police have interrogated accused Abhijeet in Divya Murder Case . A huge revelation has been made during this interrogation. Accused Abhijeet made a big claim during interrogation and said, 'Divya was threatening me for a long time.'

LG demands CBI investigation in Mohalla Clinic Scam Case
LG demands CBI investigation in Mohalla Clinic Scam Case
VIRAL VIDEO :Shocking Collision Between Auto and Bolero Rocks Banaras Streets
VIRAL VIDEO :Shocking Collision Between Auto and Bolero Rocks Banaras Streets
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on three day visit to Gujarat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on three day visit to Gujarat
Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport

