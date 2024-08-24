videoDetails

Accused Assam minor gang-rape case dies after jumping into pond, Politics Erupts

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: When the country is burning in demand of justice for the doctor daughter in Kolkata. Then such news came from Nagaon, Assam. Where nature's justice accounted for the accused of gang rape. Police took the accused to the crime scene to recreate the crime scene. Where the accused tried to escape from custody. The accused jumped into the pond. But he drowned due to being handcuffed. Police rescued the accused but by then he had died. Now this incident is being compared to the Kolkata incident. Where the role of the administration that provides justice is itself suspicious. People are calling Himanta model better than Mamata model. After the death of the accused by drowning, CM Himanta reposted a 5-day old post. In which he had said. The heinous crime that happened in Kolkata. If this happens in Assam. Then our government would have given justice immediately.