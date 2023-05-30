NewsVideos
videoDetails

Accused Sahil's aunt makes big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Delhi Murder Case: A big statement of the aunt of Sahil, accused in the Delhi murder case, has come to the fore. Commenting on the murder, Sahil's aunt said, 'The punishment should be the same as it was done to the witness. Sahil should be hanged.

All Videos

“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
2:24
“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
1:4
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
2:24
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
4:2
 'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
Delhi Murder Case: Big disclosure from accused Sahil's Instagram
3:20
Delhi Murder Case: Big disclosure from accused Sahil's Instagram

Trending Videos

2:24
“PM Modi got emotional…” says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on brutal murder of minor girl
1:4
Excise Department's big action in Kerala
2:24
Jhabroo hits back at accused Sahil's allegations
4:2
'Zee News' exclusive conversation with Sahil's grandmother
3:20
Delhi Murder Case: Big disclosure from accused Sahil's Instagram
Delhi murder case,Sahil,sahil nani interview,sahil news zee news,Rohini court,police custody sahil,sahil police custody,delhi girl murdered today sakshi,delhi sakshi murders update,delhi girl murdered today sakshi cctv,delhi sakshi hatyakand,16 year old stabbed over a girl,shahabad murder case,bageshwar baba on sakshi murder,dhirendra shastri,bageshwar dham on delhi murder,Delhi murder,sakshi murder case,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,Latest News,