“Accused will get strictest punishment…” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on viral video of man urinating on other

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 4 reacted to the video in which a man was seen urinating on another man. MP CM said that he has given orders to deliver strictest punishment to the accused.
