trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708968
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Acharya Pramod Krishnam's message to Congress on rejecting Ram temple invitation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Congress on Wednesday said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will not attend the consecration program of Ram Lalla's idol in Ram temple in Ayodhya. Senior Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam himself got angry at the decision of the Congress and said that the Congress should correct its mistake.

All Videos

PM Modi Nasik Road Show: PM Modi's mega road show in Maharashtra, will inaugurate the youth festival
Play Icon13:58
PM Modi Nasik Road Show: PM Modi's mega road show in Maharashtra, will inaugurate the youth festival
Iqbal Ansari's big statement regarding Ram temple
Play Icon4:50
Iqbal Ansari's big statement regarding Ram temple
Fake Medicine Sting Operation: Big impact of Zee News news, raid continues in Una, Himachal
Play Icon3:57
Fake Medicine Sting Operation: Big impact of Zee News news, raid continues in Una, Himachal
VIRAL VIDEO : Swedish Influencer Freezes Hair at -30°C: Viral Video Chills the Internet
Play Icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO : Swedish Influencer Freezes Hair at -30°C: Viral Video Chills the Internet
Kabaddi Clash in Nandyal: Chaos Erupts at 'Adudam Andhra' Tournament
Play Icon0:22
Kabaddi Clash in Nandyal: Chaos Erupts at 'Adudam Andhra' Tournament

Trending Videos

PM Modi Nasik Road Show: PM Modi's mega road show in Maharashtra, will inaugurate the youth festival
play icon13:58
PM Modi Nasik Road Show: PM Modi's mega road show in Maharashtra, will inaugurate the youth festival
Iqbal Ansari's big statement regarding Ram temple
play icon4:50
Iqbal Ansari's big statement regarding Ram temple
Fake Medicine Sting Operation: Big impact of Zee News news, raid continues in Una, Himachal
play icon3:57
Fake Medicine Sting Operation: Big impact of Zee News news, raid continues in Una, Himachal
VIRAL VIDEO : Swedish Influencer Freezes Hair at -30°C: Viral Video Chills the Internet
play icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO : Swedish Influencer Freezes Hair at -30°C: Viral Video Chills the Internet
Kabaddi Clash in Nandyal: Chaos Erupts at 'Adudam Andhra' Tournament
play icon0:22
Kabaddi Clash in Nandyal: Chaos Erupts at 'Adudam Andhra' Tournament
Ram Mandir,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,Acharya Pramod Krishnam,acharya pramod krishnam on ram mandir,acharya pramod krishnam on congress,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir pran pratishtha,acharya pramod krishnam on ram mandir ayodhya,acharya pramod krishnam on ayodhya ram mandir,acharya pramod krishnam attack congress,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,acharya pramod krishnam on ayodhya ram temple,acharya pramod krishnam on congress,congress declines ram mandir ayodhya invitation,Baat Pate Ki,