Action can be taken against 41 UP Builders for not attending RERA Meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Action can be taken soon on RERA builders of UP. These builders did not attend the RERA meeting. In this connection, a list of 41 builders has also been issued. In action, the accounts of these builders can be seized. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.