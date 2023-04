videoDetails

Action will be taken against Sachin Pilot, sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, went on a fast at the martyr's memorial in Jaipur against his own government. After which it is now being reported quoting sources that the Congress high command can take action against Sachin Pilot.