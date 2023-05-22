NewsVideos
videoDetails

Actor Ramcharan joined the discussion of film tourism, 'I am proud of India G-20...'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 22, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
South India's superstar film actor Ramcharan has attended the ongoing G-20 meeting in Kashmir. He said that I am proud that India is hosting the G-20.

All Videos

Violence erupts again in Northeast Manipur, Assam Rifles personnel deployed
6:18
Violence erupts again in Northeast Manipur, Assam Rifles personnel deployed
G-20 begins amid tight security
4:34
G-20 begins amid tight security
Army Called In After Fresh Flare-Up In Manipur's Imphal, Curfew Is Back
2:4
Army Called In After Fresh Flare-Up In Manipur's Imphal, Curfew Is Back
Why did the PM of Papua New Guinea touch PM Modi's feet, watch video
11:52
Why did the PM of Papua New Guinea touch PM Modi's feet, watch video
PM Modi meet India Origin Diaspora in Papua New Guinea
0:55
PM Modi meet India Origin Diaspora in Papua New Guinea

Trending Videos

6:18
Violence erupts again in Northeast Manipur, Assam Rifles personnel deployed
4:34
G-20 begins amid tight security
2:4
Army Called In After Fresh Flare-Up In Manipur's Imphal, Curfew Is Back
11:52
Why did the PM of Papua New Guinea touch PM Modi's feet, watch video
0:55
PM Modi meet India Origin Diaspora in Papua New Guinea
Ram Charan,ram charan at g20 summit,ram charan spotted @ g20 summit,ram charan papped while flying to srinagar for g20 summit,ram charan grand welcome,ram charan craze in srinagar,ram charan interview,ram charan stylish entry,ram charan exclusive interview,ram charan arrives at srinagar airport,ram charan walking style,Ram Charan movies,ram charan on rrr oscar win,rama charan visuals @ g20 summit,ram charan india today conclave,ram charan interview india today,