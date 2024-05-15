Advertisement
Adhai Din Ke Jhopra is mosque or temple?

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
There is a continuous controversy regarding 'Aadha Din Ka Jhopde' of Ajmer. It has been claimed by the Jain saint that a Jain temple will be built here. Besides, the demand for final survey of huts of two and a half days has also come back. On the other hand, the Muslim community is strongly opposing it.

