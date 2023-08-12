trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648066
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Adhir Ranjan's target on Modi - 22 bills were passed by breaking the rules

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Adhir Ranjan's target - 22 bills were passed by breaking the rules, the government is the muscle of the majority, we wanted Prime Minister Modi's statement in the House on the issue of Manipur. He said that we do not want to speak against the speaker.

All Videos

PM Modi's attack on Mamta government, ballot boxes are looted in elections, violence took place
play icon4:2
PM Modi's attack on Mamta government, ballot boxes are looted in elections, violence took place
After Kashi, will something big happen in Mathura? Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust claims the land of Idgah
play icon6:10
After Kashi, will something big happen in Mathura? Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust claims the land of Idgah
Nature wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi, bus falls into ditch, 4 passengers seriously injured
play icon4:36
Nature wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi, bus falls into ditch, 4 passengers seriously injured
High Court put a stay on the Indian Wrestling Federation elections, the elections were to be held today
play icon2:50
High Court put a stay on the Indian Wrestling Federation elections, the elections were to be held today
Gadar-2 Cast And Crew Attend Special Screening Of The Movie
play icon0:59
Gadar-2 Cast And Crew Attend Special Screening Of The Movie

Trending Videos

PM Modi's attack on Mamta government, ballot boxes are looted in elections, violence took place
play icon4:2
PM Modi's attack on Mamta government, ballot boxes are looted in elections, violence took place
After Kashi, will something big happen in Mathura? Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust claims the land of Idgah
play icon6:10
After Kashi, will something big happen in Mathura? Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust claims the land of Idgah
Nature wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi, bus falls into ditch, 4 passengers seriously injured
play icon4:36
Nature wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi, bus falls into ditch, 4 passengers seriously injured
High Court put a stay on the Indian Wrestling Federation elections, the elections were to be held today
play icon2:50
High Court put a stay on the Indian Wrestling Federation elections, the elections were to be held today
Gadar-2 Cast And Crew Attend Special Screening Of The Movie
play icon0:59
Gadar-2 Cast And Crew Attend Special Screening Of The Movie
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,adhir ranjan chowdhury suspended,adhir ranjan chowdhury lok sabha,indian news live,pm modi on no confidence motion,modi on india,modi on manipur,india today live,india today news,PM Modi on India,narendra modi on no confidence motion,pm modi speech on no confidence motion,pm modi on manipur,PM Modi in Lok Sabha,Modi vs Rahul,pm modi speech in parliament,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,opposition stages walkout during modi speech,