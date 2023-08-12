trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648092
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Adhir's statement on China - drop bombs where China intrudes

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Breaking: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Adhir Ranjan surrounded the government on the issue of China and said that drop bombs where China intrudes, China has intruded in Ladakh, the government should drop bombs there. He also said that he is thinking of going to the Supreme Court on the matter of suspension.

