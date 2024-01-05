Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out on Mamata Banerjee after attack on Ed Team in West Bengal

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: After the attack on the ED team in North 24 Parganas, the political temperature in West Bengal has reached its peak. The ED team had reached the house of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh to raid the ration scam. A mob of 200 people attacked the ED and CRPF team. There was a lot of vandalism, many officers were injured. The Union Home Ministry has also taken cognizance. TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested. But BJP is saying that this is a planned attack, there should be an NIA investigation. The new thing is that Mamata Banerjee's partner in INDI Alliance, Congress, has also opened a front regarding this attack. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said- Hooliganism and anarchy is the rule of Mamata Banerjee. Anyway, Adhir Ranjan is unable to stop himself from speaking against Mamata. After the attack, he also expressed anger over seat sharing. Mamta's statement was that Congress will not be given more than 2 seats in Bengal. Adhir Ranjan also said that Congress does not deserve anyone's mercy. This tension has arisen at a time when INDI Alliance is close to seat sharing. The Left is also agreeing with Adhir Ranjan that it will be difficult to get along with Mamata Banerjee. The leaders of the alliance are saying that this continues, but it will not have any impact on the alliance.
