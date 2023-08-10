trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647443
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adhir's first statement after being suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
No-Confidence Motion LIVE Updates: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has been suspended. Let us tell you that the no-confidence motion of the opposition has fallen in the Lok Sabha. Adhir Ranjan had commented on Modi during the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

All Videos

PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
play icon9:17
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
play icon9:58
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
play icon9:50
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया
play icon6:51
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया

Trending Videos

PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
play icon9:17
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
play icon9:58
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
play icon9:50
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया
play icon6:51
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया
adhir ranjan suspended,Adhir Ranjan,no confidence motion live,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,parliament monsoon session 2023,Parliament,Breaking News,hindi news live,Hindi News,todays latest news,no confidence live,Parliament monsoon session,PM Modi parliament speech,pm modi lok sabha speech,no confidence motion,Rahul Gandhi,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,lok sabha no confidence motion,smriti irani vs rahul,monsoon session,PM Modi Live,