trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642915
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aditya Roy Kapur Papped At The Mumbai Airport, Putting His Best Fashion Foot Forward

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The actor was recently photographed wearing the latest fashions while at the airport. The actor, however, was unable to pose for the photographers since he was behind schedule for his trip. His crew arrived and notified the decision-maker that it was final.

All Videos

What To Expect From The Most Anticipated Apple's iPhone 15; Ahead Of It's Launch
play icon1:56
What To Expect From The Most Anticipated Apple's iPhone 15; Ahead Of It's Launch
DNA PROMO: News related to you, Analysis related to you
play icon1:52
DNA PROMO: News related to you, Analysis related to you
DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh
play icon0:30
DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!
play icon3:48
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!
play icon3:23
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!

Trending Videos

What To Expect From The Most Anticipated Apple's iPhone 15; Ahead Of It's Launch
play icon1:56
What To Expect From The Most Anticipated Apple's iPhone 15; Ahead Of It's Launch
DNA PROMO: News related to you, Analysis related to you
play icon1:52
DNA PROMO: News related to you, Analysis related to you
DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh
play icon0:30
DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!
play icon3:48
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!
play icon3:23
Anju Nasrullah News: New plot new house Pakistan's conspiracy to favor Anju!