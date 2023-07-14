trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635566
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adobe Firefly Expands Globally To Support Text Prompts, Including 8 Indian Languages

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Adobe is adding new language support to its FireFly AI picture generator. In addition to eight regional languages, such as Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, the business has stated that the generative AI model now supports text prompts in over 100 languages.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
play icon3:2
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
play icon9:57
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
play icon6:49
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
Chandrayaan-3 launch Updates: The nation swelled with pride after hearing what ISRO chairman said
play icon0:50
Chandrayaan-3 launch Updates: The nation swelled with pride after hearing what ISRO chairman said
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: 'Delhi will die thirsty... what arrangements have you made?' BJP leader getting angry on Arvind Kejriwal
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
play icon3:2
Big game in Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion, Ajit Pawar snatched Devendra Fadnavis' ministry
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
play icon9:57
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
play icon6:49
Delhi Flood Update: 'Rajghat' from Supreme Court... 'Outcry' due to floods in Delhi
Chandrayaan-3 launch Updates: The nation swelled with pride after hearing what ISRO chairman said
play icon0:50
Chandrayaan-3 launch Updates: The nation swelled with pride after hearing what ISRO chairman said