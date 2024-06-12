Advertisement
Hamas responds to Ceasefire Deal

|Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Hamas on Israel Hamas Ceasefire Deal Update: 8 months have passed since the war between Israel and Hamas started and every attempt to stop this war has failed so far. America has also made a similar attempt when a ceasefire proposal was put forward. The big news about this is that Hamas has put forward conditions regarding the ceasefire proposal. It does not want to accept the proposal completely. Hamas has demanded the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza. Let us tell you that America had suggested a ceasefire proposal in which Qatar and Egypt are mediating with it. This proposal has also been passed by the UNSC. After which Hamas has sent its reply to Qatar in which these conditions have been discussed.

