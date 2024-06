videoDetails

ADGP comments on Kathua Attack

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

ADGP on Kathua Attack: The destruction of terrorists continues in Kathua. Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces, while the search for two terrorists is ongoing. A CRPF soldier has been martyred in this encounter. Jammu and Kashmir ADGP's big statement on Kathua attack has come out.