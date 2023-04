videoDetails

Afghanistan's women banned from restaurants with open lawns

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Now the Taliban has issued a new decree that women in Afghanistan will not go to such restaurants where there are lawns or where there is an open place to sit. The Taliban say that in the complaints it was said that women and men are together in such places and women do not wear hijab in these places.