After 15 years, Indian cricket team might tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

The Indian cricket team may tour Pakistan after a gap of 15 years, the BCCI has indicated ahead of its all-important Annual General meeting (AGM) on October 18 in Mumbai. The BCCI has shared with all its state unit representatives a lowdown of the work done during the past year along with future plans and schedule of the national team’s tours, which includes Asia Cup in Pakistan next year.