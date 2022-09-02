After 60 years, 2500 Animals in Zimbabwe shifted to new home, due to climate change

Zimbabwe has begun moving more than 2,500 wild animals from a southern reserve to one in the country’s north to rescue them from drought, as the ravages of climate change replace poaching as the biggest threat to wildlife

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Zimbabwe has begun moving more than 2,500 wild animals from a southern reserve to one in the country’s north to rescue them from drought, as the ravages of climate change replace poaching as the biggest threat to wildlife