NewsVideos

After 60 years, 2500 Animals in Zimbabwe shifted to new home, due to climate change

Zimbabwe has begun moving more than 2,500 wild animals from a southern reserve to one in the country’s north to rescue them from drought, as the ravages of climate change replace poaching as the biggest threat to wildlife

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe has begun moving more than 2,500 wild animals from a southern reserve to one in the country’s north to rescue them from drought, as the ravages of climate change replace poaching as the biggest threat to wildlife

All Videos

Twitter to introduce much requested ‘edit button’ feature
Twitter to introduce much requested ‘edit button’ feature
Dumka case: BJP protests in Raipur against Dumka incident
6:24
Dumka case: BJP protests in Raipur against Dumka incident
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign
Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka: Spinners bowling no balls is big crime
Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka: Spinners bowling no balls is big crime
Is this the end of Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
Is this the end of Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

Trending Videos

Twitter to introduce much requested ‘edit button’ feature
6:24
Dumka case: BJP protests in Raipur against Dumka incident
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir' campaign
Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka: Spinners bowling no balls is big crime
Is this the end of Sri Lanka's economic crisis?