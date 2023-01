videoDetails

After Avenger star Jeremy Renner’s Accident, Anil Kapoor prays For his "Speedy Recovery"

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Anil Kapoor has wished Hollywood actor and co-star Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery. The Hawkeye actor was seriously injured while ploughing snow at his home in Reno, Nevada during the weekend. Anil and Jeremy had shot for a Disney series in India in May last year. After Avenger star Jeremy Renner’s Accident, Anil Kapoor prays For his "Speedy Recovery"