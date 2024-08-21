videoDetails

After Badlapur, sexual assault case in Akola school

Sonam | Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Another case of brutality has come to light from Maharashtra. A teacher in Akola is accused of molesting 6 girl students. A case has been registered against the accused teacher. It is alleged that he was showing pornographic videos to the girls studying in the school for the last four months. When the family came to know about this, they lodged a complaint against the teacher in the police station. According to the information, the accused teacher was molesting the girl students for the last four months. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused teacher.