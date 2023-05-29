NewsVideos
videoDetails

After new Parliament House, next focus on construction of Vice President Enclave and new PMO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
After the inauguration of the new Parliament House in Delhi, now the focus will be on the construction of Vice President Enclave, new PMO and other buildings. Watch 25 big news of the day in nonstop manner.

All Videos

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
2:2
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
ISRO to launch indigenous navigation satellite at 10:42 am
1:8
ISRO to launch indigenous navigation satellite at 10:42 am
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
1:31
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration
1:30
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration
Joe Biden urges US Congress to pass Bipartisan Budget Agreement
1:49
Joe Biden urges US Congress to pass Bipartisan Budget Agreement

Trending Videos

2:2
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
1:8
ISRO to launch indigenous navigation satellite at 10:42 am
1:31
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
1:30
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration
1:49
Joe Biden urges US Congress to pass Bipartisan Budget Agreement
New Parliament Building Inauguration,new Parliament building,new parliament building india,New Parliament Inauguration,modi new parliament building,new parliament building delhi,inauguration of new parliament building,New Parliament,new parliament building india update,new parliament building update,new parliament building cost,parliament building inauguration,Parliament building,inauguration of new parliament,parliament new building,Zee News,Breaking News,