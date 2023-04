videoDetails

After Papalpreet Singh will Amritpal get arrested?

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Delhi Police has got a huge success. Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh's associate and friend Papalpreet Singh has been arrested by the police from Delhi. This raises the question whether after the arrest of Papalpreet, Amritpal will be next in line?