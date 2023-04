videoDetails

After Surprising Appearance of UK’s First Lady Akshata Murty, Officials move her to front row

| Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty was present on Wednesday by the side of her mother and noted philanthropist Sudha Murthy as Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred her with the Padma Bhushan award, one of the highest civilian honours of India.