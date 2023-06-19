NewsVideos
videoDetails

After the controversy over film Adipurush, now preparations on full swing to change dialogues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Adipurush Controversy: After the controversy over the film Adipurush, now the preparation to change the dialogue has intensified. Writer Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues of the film Adipurush, apologized to Zee News and also said, 'I will change the dialogues which are problematic'.

All Videos

Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra
play icon0:51
Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception
play icon1:19
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!
play icon7:6
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!
Amit Shah's roar in Sirsa
play icon4:23
Amit Shah's roar in Sirsa
Two arrested in Aryabhatta College murder case, who are these accused?
play icon3:9
Two arrested in Aryabhatta College murder case, who are these accused?

Trending Videos

Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra
play icon0:51
Around 26 Tourists rescued in Himachal's Kangra
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception
play icon1:19
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!
play icon7:6
Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!
Amit Shah's roar in Sirsa
play icon4:23
Amit Shah's roar in Sirsa
Two arrested in Aryabhatta College murder case, who are these accused?
play icon3:9
Two arrested in Aryabhatta College murder case, who are these accused?
adipurush controversy,adipurush controversial dialogue,adipurush controversy news,adipurush controversy scene,Adipurush news,Manoj Muntashir,manoj muntashir adipurush,manoj muntashir interview,manoj muntashir interview adipurush,manoj muntashir apology,manoj muntashir apologises,Adipurush,adipurush review,adipurush movie,Adipurush trailer,Adipurush Prabhas,adipurush dialogue controversy,