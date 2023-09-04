trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657791
After Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kharge's son Priyank's big statement on Sanatan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Yesterday, CM Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin's words on Sanatan were spoiled. Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to malaria and dengue. Not only this, Udhayanidhi Stalin talked about ending it. After this, today once again Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has given a big statement regarding religion.
