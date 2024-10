videoDetails

After UP, now big preparations in Uttarakhand over Thook Jihad!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

After UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, now the Dhami government in Uttarakhand is also strict about spit jihad. Ordinance can be brought on spit jihad in Uttarakhand too. Dhami government is preparing to bring an ordinance. There will be discussion with justice and home officials. Incidents of spit jihad took place in Dehradun, Mussoorie.