Ahead of final test against Australia; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others celebrate Holi

| Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Ahead of final test against Australia; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others celebrate Holi Team India stars were seen celebrating the special occasion of Holi as they reached Ahmedabad for the fourth and final Test match against Australia. Captain Rohit Sharma along with veteran Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara and more was seen grooving in joy at the Indian training camp and team bus.