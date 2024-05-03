Advertisement
Tripti Dimri And Rajkummar Rao Bring Back 90s Pre-Wedding Vibes In Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 03, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri posted a humorous video to Instagram that immediately pulled back memories of a 90s Bollywood pre-wedding shoot. The actors can be seen lightheartedly parodying "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se," a popular romantic melody from the 1990s, in the Instagram trailer they shared. The song is from a movie called Khudgarz. The Clip was captioned "Hamara Dance Video." For a little nostalgia, have a look at it below.

