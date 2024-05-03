Advertisement
Giant Whale Spotted On Kerala Beach Sparks Internet Frenzy - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 03, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
See a unique and stunning sight as a large whale shark wash up on an Indian ocean beach. The incredible sight of the huge animal stranded on the shore in Thrissur, Kerala, appears in the viral video, which was shared by well-known social media influencer Abhineesh Gopakumar, better known internet as Vlogettan. With the whale shark's estimated weight of 21 tons, getting it off the beach becomes a challenging task that needs the help of two Backhoe Loader equipment. Watch the disbelief and wonder of many in the area as they gather to observe this wonderful display.

