AIADMK ends ties with BJP after tumultuous relations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
AIADMK passed a unanimous resolution, breaking all ties with BJP and NDA from September 25. The party alleged that Annamalai has been intentionally attacking former CM Jayalalitha, Annadurai. The relationship between AIADMK and the BJP has hit its low over the last few months. AIADMK withdrew its alliance with BJP, months after participating in NDA meeting. Notably, AIADMK had participated in the meeting of 38 parties of NDA on July 19. The NDA alliance meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
