AIIMS Patna Doctor provides free medical care to over 10,000 villagers, donates 80% of his salary

| Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

Dr. Raman Kishore, a physician at AIIMS Patna, organized a free health camp four years ago, and his team has since then provided free treatment to over 10,000 patients. Dr. Kishore and his team of doctors at AIIMS Patna have set up 89 health camps in an area of about 30 km around Patna.