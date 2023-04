videoDetails

AIMIM chief barrister Asaduddin Owaisi agitated over Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

AIMIM chief barrister Asaduddin Owaisi got angry over Gandhiji's killer Nathuram Godse, Owaisi has called Godse India's first terrorist. Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who took out a Shobha Yatra on Owaisi's statement, has also retaliated, T Raja Singh said that we have no relation with Nathuram and who brought what in the crowd.