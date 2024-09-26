Advertisement
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Efforts are being made to ignite the Sanjauli mosque dispute in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. AIMIM has entered the Sanjauli dispute. AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai has released a video after visiting an illegal mosque in Sanjauli. Shoaib Jamai said that he will file a PIL in the High Court in this matter, while the politics of the state has heated up after the AIMIM leader went to an illegal mosque and made a video. The mosque committee in Sanjauli has opposed the statement of AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai and has demanded action against Shoaib Jamai.

