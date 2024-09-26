videoDetails
AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!
Efforts are being made to ignite the Sanjauli mosque dispute in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. AIMIM has entered the Sanjauli dispute. AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai has released a video after visiting an illegal mosque in Sanjauli. Shoaib Jamai said that he will file a PIL in the High Court in this matter, while the politics of the state has heated up after the AIMIM leader went to an illegal mosque and made a video. The mosque committee in Sanjauli has opposed the statement of AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai and has demanded action against Shoaib Jamai.