AIMIM entry in Sanjauli Mosque dispute!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Efforts are being made to ignite the Sanjauli mosque dispute in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. AIMIM has entered the Sanjauli dispute. AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai has released a video after visiting an illegal mosque in Sanjauli. Shoaib Jamai said that he will file a PIL in the High Court in this matter, while the politics of the state has heated up after the AIMIM leader went to an illegal mosque and made a video. The mosque committee in Sanjauli has opposed the statement of AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai and has demanded action against Shoaib Jamai.