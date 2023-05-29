NewsVideos
videoDetails

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The new Parliament House was inaugurated in Delhi. During this, PM Modi worshiped in the Parliament House. Regarding the worship of the new parliament, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions on PM Modi and said, 'Why only Hindu priests accompany Prime Minister Modi during the worship of the new parliament?'

