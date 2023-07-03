trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629954
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Indian Air Force on Sunday rescued two injured mountaineers from Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg area of Kashmir. According to the information received from the Indian Air Force, this entire operation was carried out in less than an hour.
