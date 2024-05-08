Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747649
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Air India employees suddenly takes sick leave

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Many Air India employees have suddenly taken sick leave. Due to this, many Air India flights have been cancelled. As per latest reports, employees have taken leave citing illness.

All Videos

Delhi: Vada Pav Girl's Video With Rs 1 Crore Ford Mustang Goes Viral; What We Know
Play Icon00:50
Delhi: Vada Pav Girl's Video With Rs 1 Crore Ford Mustang Goes Viral; What We Know
Up Viral Video: Kanpur Student Burn Teen's Hair, Hit Him On Private Part; Incident Caught On Camera
Play Icon00:43
Up Viral Video: Kanpur Student Burn Teen's Hair, Hit Him On Private Part; Incident Caught On Camera
Viral Video: Sidewalk Smackdown - Monitor Lizards Go Head-To-Head
Play Icon00:37
Viral Video: Sidewalk Smackdown - Monitor Lizards Go Head-To-Head
Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback
Play Icon11:24
Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback
Shocking Video surfaces in Rajasthan Accident Case
Play Icon07:35
Shocking Video surfaces in Rajasthan Accident Case

Trending Videos

Delhi: Vada Pav Girl's Video With Rs 1 Crore Ford Mustang Goes Viral; What We Know
play icon0:50
Delhi: Vada Pav Girl's Video With Rs 1 Crore Ford Mustang Goes Viral; What We Know
Up Viral Video: Kanpur Student Burn Teen's Hair, Hit Him On Private Part; Incident Caught On Camera
play icon0:43
Up Viral Video: Kanpur Student Burn Teen's Hair, Hit Him On Private Part; Incident Caught On Camera
Viral Video: Sidewalk Smackdown - Monitor Lizards Go Head-To-Head
play icon0:37
Viral Video: Sidewalk Smackdown - Monitor Lizards Go Head-To-Head
Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback
play icon11:24
Haryana's Nayab Government suffers major setback
Shocking Video surfaces in Rajasthan Accident Case
play icon7:35
Shocking Video surfaces in Rajasthan Accident Case