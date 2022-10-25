हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Air quality dips after Diwali in UP
|
Updated:
Oct 25, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Following the Diwali celebrations, pollution levels rose in some areas of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh did not strictly forbid the use of fireworks. On October 25, Moradabad saw plenty of firecracker garbage.
×
All Videos
9:14
Watch Zee News special coverage on the last solar eclipse of the year
4:2
Surya Grahan 2022: Two and a half hour solar eclipse after 27 years
3:1
Surya Grahan 2022: Last solar eclipse of the year begins
Check out top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles
“Proud of him…”, says Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak
Trending Videos
9:14
Watch Zee News special coverage on the last solar eclipse of the year
4:2
Surya Grahan 2022: Two and a half hour solar eclipse after 27 years
3:1
Surya Grahan 2022: Last solar eclipse of the year begins
Check out top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles
“Proud of him…”, says Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak