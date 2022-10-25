NewsVideos

Air quality dips after Diwali in UP

|Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Following the Diwali celebrations, pollution levels rose in some areas of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh did not strictly forbid the use of fireworks. On October 25, Moradabad saw plenty of firecracker garbage.

All Videos

Watch Zee News special coverage on the last solar eclipse of the year
9:14
Watch Zee News special coverage on the last solar eclipse of the year
Surya Grahan 2022: Two and a half hour solar eclipse after 27 years
4:2
Surya Grahan 2022: Two and a half hour solar eclipse after 27 years
Surya Grahan 2022: Last solar eclipse of the year begins
3:1
Surya Grahan 2022: Last solar eclipse of the year begins
Check out top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles
Check out top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles
“Proud of him…”, says Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak
“Proud of him…”, says Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak

Trending Videos

9:14
Watch Zee News special coverage on the last solar eclipse of the year
4:2
Surya Grahan 2022: Two and a half hour solar eclipse after 27 years
3:1
Surya Grahan 2022: Last solar eclipse of the year begins
Check out top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles
“Proud of him…”, says Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak