News
Videos
videoDetails
Ajay Alok joins BJP, says, 'I feel I have come to my family'
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 28, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Former JDU leader Ajay Alok has joined BJP. After joining BJP, Ajay Alok said, 'I have joined BJP, I feel that I have come to my family'.
×
