Ajay Alok joins BJP, says, 'I feel I have come to my family'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Former JDU leader Ajay Alok has joined BJP. After joining BJP, Ajay Alok said, 'I have joined BJP, I feel that I have come to my family'.

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil makes controversial remark on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
2:14
BJP leader Basanagouda Patil makes controversial remark on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Bollywood actress Jiah Khan case
1:24
Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Bollywood actress Jiah Khan case
Search for Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen intensifies, STF raids these areas of Delhi
20:47
Search for Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen intensifies, STF raids these areas of Delhi
Mafia Atiq Ahmed's family's entry in UP's municipal elections
11:35
Mafia Atiq Ahmed's family's entry in UP's municipal elections
Prayagraj Police raids at Atiq Ahmed henchmen's house
1:33
Prayagraj Police raids at Atiq Ahmed henchmen's house

