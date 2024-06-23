videoDetails

Ajit Doval's mission to PoK begins, Pakistan in fear!

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

Operation Pakistan 3.0: As soon as the NDA government was formed, Ajit Doval has been made NSA for the third consecutive time. Ajit Doval has been working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as NSA since 2014. During this time, the country carried out operations like Balakot. While the Indian security forces have also shown bravery in Doklam, Galwan, Ladakh. At the same time, Ajit Doval is now preparing to start a big operation against Pakistan regarding PoK.