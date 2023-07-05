trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631106
Ajit Pawar seems to overpower Sharad Pawar, 35+ MLAs reached so far

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Politics has heated up in Maharashtra, due to which the meeting of Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar faction is going on today. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar seems to be overshadowing Sharad Pawar. So far more than 35 MLAs have reached Ajit camp.
