videoDetails

Akanksha Dubey Case: Ghaziabad Court hands over Samar Singh to Varanasi Police on Transit Remand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Samar Singh has been arrested by the Ghaziabad police in connection with the death of Akanksha Dubey. After the arrest, the Ghaziabad court handed over Samar Singh to the Varanasi police on 24-hour transit remand.